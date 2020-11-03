Metro Detroit weather: A vote for more sunshine!

Finally…Election Day is here. If you have already voted, I applaud you! If you haven’t voted yet, get to the polls and just do it. DO IT. The weather will be no excuse and, regardless of who you voted or vote for, one thing we can all vote for is more sunshine in what traditionally is our cloudiest month of the year.

Today will feature a ton of sun, and it will be a much milder day than it was on Monday, with many of us seeing highs in the upper 50s (14 to 15 degrees Celsius). Southwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:10 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 5:24 p.m.

Clear skies prevail Tuesday night, and remember that as long as you are already in line when the polls close at 8:00 p.m., you will still be allowed to vote. Overnight lows in the low to mid 40s (6 degrees Celsius). Southwest wind at 7 to 12 mph.

Mostly sunny on Wednesday, with highs in the mid 60s (18 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Wednesday night, with lows in the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius).

It now appears that we’ll see more clouds than sun on Thursday. The mild highs continue, though, as temps reach the mid 60s (18 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Thursday night, with lows in the mid 40s (8 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny on Friday, with highs in the mid 60s (18 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Friday night, with lows in the mid 40s (8 degrees Celsius).

Amazing Weekend !

What an amazing weekend ahead we have coming. Expect mostly sunny skies both Saturday and Sunday…perhaps we’ll see some patches of upper level cirrus clouds drifting by from time to time…with highs in the mid 60s (19 degrees Celsius) on Saturday, and in the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius) on Sunday! Start making your plans now to work on those leaves or get other yard work done, clean the gutters, cover or bring in the patio furniture, do some grilling, hit the links, take a walk or bike ride, or just sit outside and soak up some rays. Both afternoons will be THAT nice.

Next Week

Monday continues our streak of fantastic November weather, with partly cloudy skies and highs near 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius)!

A cold front finally approaches on Tuesday, bringing some showers. As long as this front is east of us by Wednesday morning, we’ll be dry Wednesday through Friday, with highs dropping back into the 50s (12 to 13 degrees Celsius).