Metro Detroit weather: Dry with plenty of sun, mild temperatures

DETROIT – It’s smooth sailing for us in the weather department. Lots of sunshine and mild temperatures, but hardly a drop of rain to be found.

Even warmer

Temperatures peaked into the 60s on Election Day. Believe it or not, it will get even warmer as we progress through the week.

Remember, normal highs are in the mid-50s this week. Our highs will stay in the mid-60s through Saturday. Sunday and Monday have most of us in the upper 60s, before our next cool-down arrives during the middle of next week. Not too shabby for the first week of November!

Rain-free stretch

It looks like this entire mild streak will happen under high pressure. That sinking air prevents widespread clouds and, to a greater extent, precipitation.

Our next rain chance is looking even further away. We’re not expecting to get wet until Tuesday of next week. If that happens, we’ll have nine straight dry days leading up to that rain.

Even with the cool-down coming, Tuesday’s precipitation should remain all liquid.

Eta heading north

Eta roared ashore in Central America on Tuesday as a major hurricane. That storm will make a sharp right turn and eventually head toward Cuba, and possibly Florida, this weekend.

It’s expected to be much weaker as it moves north. We’ll keep an eye on it over the coming days.

