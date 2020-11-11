Metro Detroit weather: Goodbye warmth, hello wind, rain and cooler temps

The cold front made itself present this morning with gusty winds, rain, and scattered thunderstorms. But, most of that is moving east through Southern Ontario and then out of our area completely. We will have some residual, lighter showers around through 6 a.m. so be careful traveling on some of our wet roads. Temps are tumbling too and will be in the 50s as you head out with a bite from winds W 10-15 mph.

Sunrise is at 7:19 a.m.

Happy Veteran’s Day! While we say goodbye to the stretch of record breaking 70s, we do get the sun back gradually today as cooler air continues to move into Metro Detroit. The winds will relax a little bit in the afternoon WNW 5-12 mph with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 50s. That’s a good 20-30 degrees cooler than the warmth around here for the last couple of days, or the last week really.

Sunset 5:15 p.m.

Get ready for some of that chilly November air first thing Thursday morning as we awake to temps in the upper 20s to low 30s under clear skies. The sun will shine bright all day but highs will struggle in the upper 40s to low 50s and light winds NE/SE 5-10 mph.

There’s a weak disturbance bringing rain and snow to parts of Northern Lower Michigan and The Upper Peninsula during the day Friday, and that will spread a few more clouds our way here closer to Detroit. It’s also another shot of cool air and highs will likely hang in the mid to upper 40s.

Timing is everything, and that is the case for a weekend storm headed our way. Right now, it looks dry most of Saturday but mostly cloudy with temps still in the 40s. It looks like showers hold off until late Saturday into early Sunday. So most of Sunday dries out with partly cloudy skies and highs closer to 60F. Remember, the Local4Casters app is always your best weapon and tool when preparing for our crazy, changing weather, and it’s free!

