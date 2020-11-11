Metro Detroit weather: Temperatures no longer above normal heading into weekend

DETROIT – Those record-shattering temperatures in the 70s are gone. Now, they will be at or below normal going into the weekend. So things are getting November-y in a hurry!

System shock

Much of Southeast Michigan didn’t make it out of the 40s during the daylight hours Wednesday. We’ll make some marginal improvements Thursday, but get used to below-normal temperatures for the majority of our forecast.

At least we’ll get a decent amount of sunshine and light winds while we try to adjust to our new normal.

Weekend gets wet

Dry conditions will persist into the upcoming weekend. Saturday will stay that way until the late evening in most spots. But everyone will get more cloud cover.

Highs will only reach the mid-40s, with less sunshine. It’s possible a few drops could fall in Ann Arbor on Saturday night for the Michigan vs. Wisconsin football game, but the Michigan State Spartans' earlier kickoff in East Lansing will remain dry.

Sunday will be more wet than dry, with likely rain at times throughout the day. A warm front will push in from the south, which will increase winds and spike temperatures into the mid-50s despite the dreary conditions.

Flakes possible

On Monday, a system arrives with some late-day rain possible, transitioning to some lake-enhanced light snow. This doesn’t look significant, but we’ll keep an eye on it.

We’ll go back to the 40s for highs early next week, with morning starts below freezing in many locations Monday and Tuesday.

Track the radar: