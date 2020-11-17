Metro Detroit weather: From 30s to 60s

Those of you up early enough this morning may have seen some of the light snow that moved in overnight. Since air and pavement temperatures are above freezing, the snow didn’t accumulate on paved surfaces although, if your car was parked outside, you may have a bit of slushy snow to sweep off your windshield.

The day ahead will feature lots of clouds with perhaps a few breaks of sun developing this afternoon. Those of you in the Thumb may even keep some flurries going during the day. Temperatures not rising much…only into the mid to upper 30s (3 degrees Celsius) combined with a brisk northwest wind at 15 to 25 mph means that wind chills will be in the 20s (-4 degrees Celsius).

Also, that northwest wind will likely generate a narrow but nasty lake effect snow band off of Lake Huron that may cause problems on the 402 if you’ll be driving between Sarnia and Hamilton in Ontario today.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:27 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 5:10 p.m..

Clouds will gradually move out Tuesday night, with lows in the low to mid 20s (-5 degrees Celsius). West wind diminishing to 8 to 13 mph.

Mostly sunny on Wednesday, with highs in the low to mid 40s (6 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Wednesday night, with warmer lows in the mid 30s (1 to 2 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny and windy on Thursday…but it’ll be a south wind bringing in warm air…we will probably hit 60 degrees (15 to 16 degrees Celsius) for a high!

Partly cloudy Thursday night, with lows in the mid 40s (8 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy and still breezy on Friday, with highs again near 60 degrees (15 to 16 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Outlook

The weekend forecast, which looked like a slam dunk yesterday, is now much more of a question mark today. Whether or not we get rain on Saturday will depend upon the strength of a high pressure area moving eastward across the northern Great Lakes. Only one computer model I’ve looked at this morning suggests a strong enough high to keep a front far enough south of us to give us a dry day. However, that one model is the normally reliable ECMWF. All of the other models I’ve looked at suggest a weaker high, with a more northward placement of that front, which gives us a better rain chance. At this point, with so much agreement among so many models, I will have to lean away from the ECMWF and go with rain likely on Saturday and highs in the mid 50s (12 to 13 degrees Celsius). But stay tuned.

There’s more agreement for rain on Sunday, and possibly even a rumble of thunder. Yes, the chance for more November thunderstorms. But it’s 2020…anything’s possible, right? Highs Sunday in the mid to upper 50s (14 degrees Celsius).