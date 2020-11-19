Metro Detroit weather: Windy warmth

We started transitioning to a warmer air mass Wednesday night, and you’ll notice the difference when you step out the door this morning compared to yesterday morning as temperatures are in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees (4 degrees Celsius). However, it’s already breezy, and wind will pick up through the day from the south, and then southwest. Gusts by late morning through the afternoon could be near 40 mph, so the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. IMPORTANT PERSPECTIVE: on Sunday, we had gusts between 50 and 60 mph, which caused around 250,000 power outages. Today’s wind won’t be that strong, but still could bring down a few limbs.

Today’s strong wind is pushing Lake Erie and Lake St. Clair waters northward, so the National Weather Service has also issued a Lakeshore Flood Advisory for those of you on those shorelines…especially the northern shoreline areas. If you live near the water, be aware that there likely will be some flooding issues today. While lake levels have dropped considerably since the mid-summer peak, the levels are still above average…hence, the flood concern.

The wind is also pumping up warmer air, and we’ll see highs today in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees (15 degrees Celsius), with pretty cirrus clouds gracing the mostly sunny sky.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:29 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 5:08 p.m.

Partly cloudy Thursday night, with temperatures only falling into the mid-to-upper 40s (8 to 9 degrees Celsius). Southwest wind diminishing to 10 to 15 mph, with gusts of 25 to 30 mph possible.

Partly cloudy and continued mild on Friday, with highs in the low 60s (16 degrees Celsius). Southwest wind at 10 to 15 mph.

Mostly cloudy and cooler Friday night as a cold front crosses the area dry…it won’t have enough moisture to work with to generate any precipitation. Lows in the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Update

The weekend is coming into much better focus, and I’m happy to report that we’ll have a dry day on Saturday, albeit with mostly cloudy skies and cooler highs in the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius). Still, a dry day at least gives us the chance to tackle those leaves if you still have any to take care of.

Rain still appears to develop on Sunday, so this may not turn to be a good outdoor day, as it’ll be a chilly rain with highs in the mid 40s (7 to 8 degrees Celsius).

Thanksgiving Week

Partly cloudy on Monday, with highs in the low 40s (6 degrees Celsius).

After some sunshine to start on Tuesday, clouds increase ahead of the next storm system. Highs in the low 40s (6 degrees Celsius).

Rain is likely on Wednesday…but the good news is that we’ll get it out of here before Thursday. Highs in the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius).

Thanksgiving Day looks great for America’s Thanksgiving Parade. Again, spectators are NOT allowed due to the pandemic, so the ONLY way we can watch the parade is here on Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit.com. And boy do we need a parade this year. This may be the most important Thanksgiving Parade in Detroit history, and Local 4 and the Parade Company will not let this rich tradition die. Temperatures will be in the 30s (1 to 2 degrees Celsius) first thing in the morning, then rise to a high in the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius) under mostly sunny skies. Remember that one hour of the parade will be carried nationally, so get on social media during the parade and beam with pride over how awesome our great city is!

The end of the week is a little uncertain…some models suggest dry, while others bring in a rain chance. However it turns out, as long as we have a dry day for the parade, we’ll take whatever Mother Nature gives us!