Metro Detroit weather: More seasonable and chillier Saturday

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday, Motown.

We had a cold front move through. It was weak enough to be dry but strong enough to cut temperatures down by a good 20 degrees. Today will be dry and slippery weather.

Saturday morning will be rather chilly, mostly cloudy but dry. Temperatures start in the low and middle 30s. It’s back to a sweatsuit, knit hat and gloves for a comfortable morning run.

Sunrise is at 7:32 a.m.

Saturday afternoon will be partly sunny and chilly. Highs will only be in the low and middle 40s.

Sunset is at 5:07 p.m.

Saturday evening becomes cloudy and colder. Temperatures will be in the low 40s before dinner and in the upper 30s afterward.

Saturday night will be cloudy with scattered snow showers arriving and developing. Overnight lows will be near 30 degrees. Roads will be mostly wet, but some isolated spots may be more slippery.

Sunday’s temperatures will rise to turn any snowflakes into raindrops. Chilly light rain will fall much of the day with afternoon temps only in the upper 30s. Rain mixes with and changes back to snow in the evening and at night. Any accumulations will be less than an inch.

Monday will be mostly sunny but it remains chilly. Highs will be in the low 40s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs will be in the low 40s Tuesday, and near 50 degrees Wednesday.

Happy Thanksgiving, Thursday! The sun reappears with highs near 50 degrees.

