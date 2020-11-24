Metro Detroit weather: Wet wintry mix could impact evening commutes

DETROIT – We’re into a wet pattern that will take us to breakfast on Thanksgiving morning. But the holiday and weekend ahead look much better.

Wet & Slick

Storm Tracker 4 is monitoring a slug of moisture that will keep widespread showers around Tuesday evening for most of us.

North Zone locations may see more wet snow. But warmer air invading with the moisture will keep temperatures relatively steady in the low 40s overnight, ensuring the majority of us will see just rain. Daylight hours Wednesday will feature more widely scattered showers with plenty of breaks between. More persistent rain arrives for the second half of Wednesday and doesn’t leave until daybreak on Thanksgiving Thursday.

If you’re traveling on Wednesday, that system will soak much of the southern Great Lakes including Chicago, Grand Rapids and Cleveland. The rain will extend south through the Ohio and Tennessee valleys keeping St. Louis, Indianapolis, Cincinnati and Nashville wet as well.

Getting Warmer

Wednesday starts well above normal, but temperatures don’t really budge. Expect to finish in the mid 40s, which is close to normal for late-November highs. We stay mild Wednesday night then get a boost to the low (and maybe mid) 50s for Thanksgiving Day. Black Friday will feel nearly identical. Both days will be dry but we’ll get more sunshine Friday.

Weekend Reversal

Temperatures start moving the other direction over the weekend. Saturday and Sunday highs will return to near-normal numbers, but Monday and Tuesday next week drag us back to the 30s for highs. We’re watching another system that will emerge from the south with plenty of moisture. Right now, it looks like we may be on the cold side with accumulating snow. But the rain/snow line is a close call.

Stay tuned!