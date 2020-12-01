Metro Detroit weather: As snowfall winds down, milder temperatures approach

DETROIT – As our early week snowmaker winds down, milder temperatures will replace it, just not for the entire forecast.

Snow Ending

Other than a few lake-enhanced bands in the North Zone and Lake Huron shoreline, we’re done with the snow for a while. Accumulations ranged from 2–4 inches for the vast majority of the area. The only other issue remaining is some refreezing overnight for places that reached above freezing on Tuesday afternoon. And that should only be a factor on untreated pavement. Otherwise, we can save the shovels and snowblowers for another day as we look forward to a dry stretch ahead.

Typical December

We started the final month of 2020 on Tuesday, and the rest of the week will feel like a normal start to December. Highs will finish in the low 40s. Lows will end up in the mid-to-upper 20s. Dry conditions persist through the first half of Sunday. At least the beginning of that period will be sun-filled, with extra clouds each day as the week progresses.

Late Weekend Snow

Next shot at snow arrives late Sunday. Model data is not in agreement on this, so don’t change any plans yet. Temperatures will dip slightly Sunday into next week regardless of the precipitation timing.

