Metro Detroit weather: Chance of snow overnight, mostly-dry weekend

DETROIT – The forecast is getting less flaky as we head into the weekend. But it’s not getting any warmer.

Snow North

An area of light snow with some rain will rotate through the northern part of our area tomorrow morning. This will be almost exclusively in the North Zone, briefly dipping south of M-59. Anything that shows up should be gone by early afternoon. Any accumulations should be minimal as temperatures will be above freezing for most of the day.

Mainly Dry Weekend

We still have a slight chance of lake effect snow on Sunday, but that shot is pretty slim. So most of us will get through the entire weekend snow-free. Temperatures will stop short of 40 degrees in the afternoon, however. Morning lows will start in the mid 20s. Skies will remain mostly cloudy for both weekend days.

Minor Bump

After a slightly cooler weekend, temperatures get a bit of a bump by the middle of next week. By that time, normal highs will be only the upper 30s and daytime highs should reach the mid 40s. There’s a small chance of a wintry mix Wednesday and Thursday. But like the precipitation chances in the rest of the forecast, it’s doubtful that it will materialize.