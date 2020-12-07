Metro Detroit weather: Mostly cloudy, chilly Sunday evening

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday evening, Motown.

Skies will be overcast, but it remains dry with no snowflakes or slippery weather in sight. It becomes colder again Sunday night. Clouds hang around Monday with chilly conditions, and temps rise above average with more sunshine later this week.

No weather hazards Sunday evening or for the seeable future, which is good. Temperatures will be near freezing at dinner time Sunday.

Sunset was at 5:01 p.m.

Sunday night will be partly cloudy and cold. Overnight lows will be in the low and middle 20s.

If you didn’t get to wash the car, decorate your home or do some holiday shopping this weekend, no worries. The weather forecasted for next week will offer ample opportunity.

Monday will be chilly and mostly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

Tuesday will be seasonably chilly and partly sunny. Afternoon temperatures will be near 40°F.

Temperatures go back above average Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. It will be partly to mostly sunny each day. Night time and early morning temperatures will be near freezing or in the upper 20s. Daytime highs will be in the low and middle 40s.

