Metro Detroit weather: Slippery weather with scattered snow and rain Saturday afternoon

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday, Motown.

This is the final Saturday and last full weekend before Christmas, and a few flakes and drops will fall this afternoon. It will be chilly and slippery overnight and Sunday morning. It will be drier by Sunday afternoon, and there’s still a chance of snow on Friday, Christmas Day.

Saturday afternoon will have snow showers mix with rain showers as temperatures climb. It remains chilly with highs in the middle and upper 30s. Despite minor accumulations of a trace to a half inch or a little more, streets and sidewalks will still be slippery. Paved surfaces will be mostly wet, but many untreated areas and ramps, bridges or overpasses will be a little snowy for a time. As you know, it only takes a little snow to cause huge problems. So, remain extremely cautious while driving and walking.

Sunset is at 5:04 p.m.

Saturday evening will have chilly rain in Detroit and other areas south of 8 Mile. Rain will mix with snow between 8 Mile and M-59/Hall Road. North of Hall Road, scattered snow is possible.

Saturday night will be cloudy with precipitation moving away. Overnight lows will be in the low and middle 30s.

Sunday will have gray skies and chilly conditions for holiday shopping and decorating. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

Monday will be mostly cloudy and chilly with light snow and rain returning, again, mainly in the afternoon. A coating to a half-inch is possible, again. Afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 30s.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and chilly with highs in the upper 30s.

Wednesday will be the “mildest” day of Christmas week under mostly cloudy skies. Daytime temperatures will reach 45 degrees. A cold front brings rain and snow showers Wednesday night.

Christmas Eve, Thursday, will have a chance of rain and snow showers. This will end with scattered snow showers as Santa Claus arrives, Friday, Christmas Day. It becomes much colder. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 30s. Friday will have teens in the morning and low to middle 20s in the afternoon.

