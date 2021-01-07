Metro Detroit weather: Diving deeper into our next chance of snowfall

DETROIT – A select few of us hit the sunshine lottery Thursday. It wasn’t much, but we’ll pick a few lucky winners again Friday. Plus, we’ll take a deeper dive into our next shot at snow.

Clouds breaking

So, Thursday was an improvement! Clouds broke in some limited spots, primarily in the North and West zones. Even the city saw some peeks of sun in the afternoon.

There will be a similar story for Friday. Temperatures won’t be much different. It just won’t be as mild in the morning, with lows going back to the mid-20s.

Brighter weekend

We’ve saved the biggest batch of sunshine for the weekend. It’s not coming in by the truckload, though.

More cloud breaks on Saturday than Sunday will make the skies brighter. But it won’t move our stubborn temperatures.

Highs will remain in the mid-30s both weekend days. That’s a few degrees above normal for this time of year.

Next week could get us into the upper 30s, but this temperature regime is locked in for awhile.

Distant snow

While we watch all the main weather systems move well to our south, our next best shot at snow (and rain, too) is coming Thursday (Jan. 14).

Before that, there’s a slight shot we could see some flakes Tuesday. It’s more likely that stuff will stay south of us, however. Enjoy the snow-less January streak while it lasts.

