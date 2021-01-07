Metro Detroit weather: Searching for some rays

DETROIT – Today’s is shaping up to be another cloudy day, although there is a light at the end of the tunnel. Literally!

Although many of us will keep mostly clouds today, don’t be surprised if we get a few peeks of sun. Highs remain on the plus side of average -- in the mid 30s (3 degrees Celsius). North wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Today’s sunrise is at 8:02 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 5:18 p.m.

Mostly cloudy Thursday night, with lows in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees (-2 to -1 degree Celsius). North wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Friday begins mostly cloudy, but larger breaks of sun should begin developing by afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s (1 to 2 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Friday night, with lows in the low 20s (-6 degrees Celsius).

Weekend update

Saturday still looks to have the most sunshine we’ve seen in a while, with either mostly sunny or partly cloudy skies. Highs in the mid 30s (3 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Saturday night, with lows in the low 20s (-6 degrees Celsius).

Becoming mostly cloudy on Sunday, with highs in the mid 30s (1 to 2 degrees Celsius).

The quiescent weather pattern extends through the middle of next week, with dry weather on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs all three days in the mid 30s (1 to 3 degrees Celsius), and overnight lows in the low to mid 20s (-6 to -4 degrees Celsius).

A front finally approaches late Thursday, so temps ahead of it will nudge back into the upper 30s (3 to 4 degrees Celsius), although a few rain showers are possible.

We then transition back to a colder regime behind the front, with breezy highs dropping to only near 30 degrees (-1 degree Celsius) by next weekend, with a chance of snow showers.