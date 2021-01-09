Metro Detroit weather: Sunshine expected for weekend

DETROIT – Sunshine will be back this weekend for its best performance yet. And as our dry stretch continues, the next rain and snow chances are coming into focus.

Brighter Weekend

It’s always nice to finish a Friday with sunshine. Many of us saw more than we have all year (I’m really going to milk this until I can’t any longer). But Saturday will be brighter for all of us. It looks like the most sunshine will be in our West and South Zones with more of a sun/cloud mix through the North and Metro Zones. Sunday won’t feature as much sunshine. However, it will likely still be brighter than most of this week. Just don’t expect any warmer temperatures. Highs will be stuck in those familiar mid 30s. Morning’s will be a bit chillier, but still above normal in the low-to-mid 20s.

Snow... Eventually

Other than a couple very slight chances week, our only significant shot of rain and snow is coming toward the end of forecast. Thursday, expect mainly rain as a system arrives from the northwest. That’s also going to be our warmest day with some spots pushing 40. Precipitation will transition to snow on Friday, likely leaving minor accumulations. Right now, it looks like an inch or less. Nothing to get excited about.

Track the radar: