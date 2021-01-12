Metro Detroit weather: Pick your favorite shade of gray

Our pattern of mostly cloudy days continues, with prospects for any meaningful sunshine looking pretty slim well into next week.

Today will feature cloudy skies and, just like yesterday, an upper level disturbance crossing the northern half of the Lower Peninsula may generate some non-impactful very light freezing drizzle or flurries this morning. Highs in the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius), with a southwest wind at 7 to 12 mph.

Today’s sunrise is at 8:01 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 5:23 p.m.

Cloudy skies persist Tuesday night, with lows in the mid to upper 20s (-3 to -2 degrees Celsius). Southwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday forecast

Mostly cloudy on Wednesday -- some of us may get some breaks of sun in the afternoon but, as we saw on Monday, many of us may remain cloudy. It will be warmer, though, with highs approaching 40 degrees (4 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy Wednesday night, with lows in the low 30s (-1 to 0 degrees Celsius).

Thursday forecast

Mostly cloudy on Thursday, with highs in the low 40s (5 degrees Celsius).

A seasonably strong cold front then crosses the area overnight Thursday night. Temperatures Thursday evening ahead of the front will remain quite mild, and a rain shower is possible later at night as the front approaches. Temperatures by dawn Friday should drop to near freezing (0 degrees Celsius).

Friday forecast

Friday will be a cloudy, breezy day with snow showers possible. The day’s high temperature will technically be set at midnight, which most of us won’t experience. Daytime temperatures will remain nearly steady in the mid 30s (1 degree Celsius).

Snow showers are still possible Friday night, with lows in the upper 20s (-2 degrees Celsius).

Weekend outlook

Cloudy and breezy Saturday into Saturday night, with scattered snow showers possible. Highs Saturday in the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius), and lows Saturday night in the mid 20s (-3 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy on Sunday, with highs in the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius).

On Monday we honor the life and memory of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., so school kids will have the day off. While there’s a chance for some snow showers, at this point it doesn’t appear to be enough to do much with. Highs in the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius).