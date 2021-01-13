Metro Detroit weather: Warm week leads to wet weekend

DETROIT – Wednesday was the warmest day of the year so far! And from the looks of our forecast, January 13th may hold onto that honor for quite some time.

Another Mild One

Sunshine took us into the mid 40s Wednesday. With extra cloud cover, we probably won’t return to those numbers. Low 40s will still be an improvement over much of this month and 10 degrees above normal. Along with those clouds expect some early morning drizzle on Thursday. Most of that should be gone by daybreak, leaving us dry for about 15 hours.

Late Week System

Thursday evening, rain will roll in and be with us overnight. A lot of the moisture will pull east after sunrise. Don’t be surprised to see a few snow showers during Friday morning’s commute. But that should be in the West or North Zones only. Any precipitation beyond breakfast on Friday should fall in the form of rain. But a lot more of the day will be dry than wet. Around sunset, we’ll see a transition back to snow showers, again with very little moisture. Saturday should be mainly dry with just some stray flakes, if any. Then during the second half of Sunday, we get another wave that will bring accumulating snow. Much of that will be done by Monday morning’s commute.

Total accumulation for Friday through Sunday should be 1-2 inches, with more of us on the low end of that scale. And the vast majority of that will come on Sunday.

Extended Chill

Temperatures will fall back to the mid 30s for Friday through the weekend. And they won’t get any warmer next week. In fact, we may get a bit colder as we head into next weekend. So enjoy Thursday’s 40-degree finish like it’s the last we’ll see this month. Because it very well may be.

Track the radar: