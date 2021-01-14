Metro Detroit weather: Rain, snow and chilly temperatures in the forecast

DETROIT – After two days in the 40s and at least some sunshine, our forecast will look and feel a lot more like January as the weekend approaches.

Rain first

The leading edge of our weekend system arrives Thursday night. A widely scattered shower is possible late this evening into the overnight. But most of the rain won’t arrive until Friday morning’s commute.

Temperatures will fall only to the mid-30s Thursday night, and then flatline through the day Friday. It will be cold enough in spots to support snow by midday.

Then snow

Snow showers are more likely in the West and North zones Friday than elsewhere. Expect less than an inch of accumulation there.

That area of snow peels out on Friday evening leaving us mainly dry for Saturday.

Snow showers come back in more places during the evening and will be hit-and-miss for about 24 hours.

Sunday evening, we get another burst of more intense snow showers. That will be the bulk of our accumulation, which will finally wrap up by midday Monday.

Despite multiple days of snow chances, accumulation will be 1-2 inches, with the higher totals in the North Zone and the lowest in the South and Metro zones, at least on the east side.

Continued chill

Highs will be in the mid-30s for the weekend, and they really don’t budge for the first half of next week.

We might gain a few degrees going into next weekend, but no big temperature swings are expected. We’ll stay just a bit above our normal high of 32 degrees.

