Metro Detroit weather: Invisible ice Saturday morning, chilly afternoon

DETROIT – Welcome MLK Weekend 2021, Motown!

The first day of our holiday weekend will be the driest and most tranquil of the three. By “driest,” I mean little chance of snow falling to the ground. At the surface, there slipperiness is likely due to invisible ice created by freezing fog in the morning. The afternoon will be chilly with the fog gone.It will be chilly with clouds cruising overhead. Those clouds lower and thicken tonight and Sunday with a better chance of snow. Clouds remain on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Monday, too.

Saturday morning will be foggy with sub-freezing conditions. Invisible ice will form before sunrise, especially south of 8 Mile Road. Temperatures start in the middle and upper 20s. The ice thaws slowly after breakfast.mostly cloudy and cold.

Sunrise is at 7:59 a.m.

Temperatures rise through the low 30s by lunchtime. Skies will be mainly gray.

Saturday afternoon will be mostly cloudy and chilly. Highs will be in the middle 30s, which is a few degrees above average.

Sunset is at 5:28 p.m.

Saturday evening will be cloudy and colder. Temperatures fall to the low 30s outside Little Caesar’s Arena where the Detroit Red Wings play their 7:00 p.m. hockey game against the Carolina Panthers.

Saturday night will be cloudy and cold. Overnight lows will be in the 20s.

The same storm system that gave us rain and snow Friday slowly leaves Sunday. It gives us a chance of scattered snow showers during the day. Highs will be in the low to middle 30s.

A trace to 2 inches are possible by Sunday evening. Neighborhoods north of 8 Mile and in Livingston County have a better chance of receiving over an inch of snow. In Detroit and south of 8 Mile, some rain may mix with snow and up to 1 inch of snow possible.

Welcome to MLK Day, Monday! It will be mostly cloudy and chilly as we reflect and celebrate. Highs will be in the low 30s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with on and off flurries and light snow. Highs will be near freezing, 32 degrees, Tuesday, and near 30 degrees, Wednesday.

