Metro Detroit weather: Chilly Saturday with a curtain of clouds

DETROIT – Welcome MLK weekend, Motown!

It will be less slippery as Saturday progresses. Invisible ice thaws and fog dissipates with chilly conditions. It will be mostly cloudy and colder Saturday night. Snow is more likely Sunday, with light accumulation expected. MLK Day will still be chilly with a healthy amount of clouds.

Saturday afternoon will be mostly cloudy and chilly. Highs will be in the middle 30s, which is a few degrees above average.

Sunset is at 5:28 p.m.

Saturday evening will be cloudy and colder. Temperatures fall to the low 30s outside Little Caesar’s Arena where the Detroit Red Wings play their 7:00 p.m. hockey game against the Carolina Panthers.

Saturday night will be cloudy and cold. Overnight lows will be in the 20s.

The same storm system that gave us rain and snow Friday slowly leaves Sunday. It gives us a chance of scattered snow showers during the day. Highs will be in the low to middle 30s.

Snow accumulations will on the light side by Sunday evening. Neighborhoods north of 8 Mile and in Livingston County have a better chance of receiving over an inch of snow. In Detroit and south of 8 Mile, some rain may mix with snow and a trace to 1 inch of snow possible.

Welcome to MLK Day, Monday! It will be mostly cloudy and chilly as we reflect and celebrate. Highs will be in the low 30s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with on and off flurries and light snow. Highs will be near freezing, 32 degrees, Tuesday, and near 30 degrees, Wednesday.

