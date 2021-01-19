Metro Detroit weather brief: Few flakes this evening, late week cold front

Few flakes this evening: A few flakes are likely this evening, leading to some light accumulation. Minimal impact from this, but a few slick spots possible on untreated roads.

Late week cold front: Thursday a cold front moves through bringing colder temperatures. o We go from near 40 Thursday to the upper 20s Saturday. On the back side of this cold front, some scattered lake effect snow looking possible Friday.

