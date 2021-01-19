Metro Detroit weather brief: Few flakes this evening, late week cold front

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather brief for the afternoon of Jan. 19, 2021 and beyond, prepared by the Local 4Casters team of meteorologists.
Local forecast
- Few flakes this evening: A few flakes are likely this evening, leading to some light accumulation. Minimal impact from this, but a few slick spots possible on untreated roads.
- Late week cold front: Thursday a cold front moves through bringing colder temperatures. o We go from near 40 Thursday to the upper 20s Saturday. On the back side of this cold front, some scattered lake effect snow looking possible Friday.
- More snow early next week: Our next good chance to see some snow add up comes early next week. Some of the snow may arrive later Sunday, but most of what falls will come early Monday. Still too far out to talk specifics -- but it looks like we could see a few inches.
Other weather headlines
- Coldest temperature in Detroit history: Jan. 21 is the anniversary of the coldest temperature in Detroit history: -21° on Jan. 21, 1984.
- Coldest temperature in U.S. history: Jan. 23 is the anniversary of the coldest temperature in U.S. history: -80° on Jan. 23, 1971.