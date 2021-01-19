Metro Detroit Weather: More flakes (for some) today

DETROIT – A few flurries and occasional light snow showers will start our Tuesday but, of greater concern, is the freezing drizzle I encountered during part of my drive in to work early this morning (from Farmington Hills through about 10 Mile Road on the Lodge Freeway). While any paved surface that was salted yesterday will not be impacted, any bare pavement that was shoveled but NOT salted yesterday could be slick, so be careful as you head out.

We shouldn’t see anything worse than flurries and patches of freezing drizzle most of the day. However, an upper level disturbance approaching this evening will energize the Lake Michigan lake effect machine, and some snow bands will develop late this afternoon and potentially stretch eastward all the way to parts of our area. High resolution computer models this morning suggest that the best chance to see some snow showers will be between M-59 and the state line, with the dominant lake effect band possibly impacting roughly the I-94 corridor and south of there. Most who see snow will just get a dusting, but those who get that dominant band could potentially pick up a quick inch.

Highs in the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius), but it’ll be a breezy day with a west-southwest wind at 10 to 20 mph.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:57 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 5:32 p.m.

Evening snow showers will end, then becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows near 20 degrees (-7 degrees Celsius). West wind at 10 to 15 mph.

Partly cloudy to start Wednesday, then becoming mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs near 30 degrees (-1 degree Celsius).

Partly cloudy and breezy Wednesday night…but becoming mostly cloudy again between midnight and dawn. Lows in the mid 20s (-4 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy (possibly partly cloudy at times) on Thursday, and still breezy. This will be our warmest day of the next two weeks, with highsnear 40 degrees (4 to 5 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy and breezy with a flurry or light snow shower possible Thursday night. Lows in the mid 20s (-4 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy with a flurry or light snow shower possible on Friday. Highs near 30 degrees (-1 degrees Celsius).

Decreasing clouds Friday night, with lows in the upper teens (-8 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Outlook

Saturday looks like a fine winter day, with mostly sunny skies, light wind, and highs in the upper 20s (-2 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy on Sunday, with highs near 30 degrees (-1 degree Celsius).

There’s still a lot of uncertainty in terms of the details with Monday’s storm. It appears that we’ll start with snow or snow and a mix, and then transition potentially to a situation where it remains snow or a mix to the north, but some rain to the south. Stay tuned…there are a lot of moving parts to this one. I’ll continue to monitor and keep you updated through the week.