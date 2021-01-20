Metro Detroit weather: Some snow overnight; warmer temps coming

DETROIT – That lake effect enhanced band of snow developed right on schedule Tuesday evening and, for some of us, that band overachieved, dropping between one and three inches.

But the snow is gone, and the road crews have had all night to plow and salt the main roads and freeways, so you shouldn’t have too much trouble getting from Point A to Point B today. Just use the usual prudence as you drive around town, and be especially careful in your neighborhoods, as many kids are starting to head back to in-class learning at school.

Following that snow, we’ve had some clearing, so some of us are starting the day in the mid-to-upper teens (-9 to -7 degrees Celsius).

We may actually start with some sunshine first thing, but clouds will quickly roll in (sorry). Temperatures only rising into the mid-to-upper 20s (-3 to -2 degrees Celsius) for highs, and it’ll become breezy this afternoon as light northwest winds shift to the southwest and increase to 10 to 15 mph.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:57 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 5:33 p.m.

We’ll have periods of mostly cloudy and partly cloudy skies overnight, but it will remain dry. Southwest winds will blow at 15 to 20 mph, which will take temperatures that initially fall into the mid-to-upper 20s (-4 to -3 degrees Celsius) this evening and increase them to near 30 degrees (-1 degree Celsius) by the time you wake up Thursday morning.

Thursday forecast

Partly cloudy, breezy, and warmer on Thursday, with highs in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees (4 degrees Celsius). This will be our warmest day for the next two weeks.

Mostly cloudy with a flurry or very light snow shower possible Thursday night. Lows in the low-to-mid 20s (-5 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy on Friday, and still a little breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 20s (-3 degrees Celsius).

Becoming partly cloudy Friday night and, if we get enough cooling and the winds settle down, temps will drop solidly into the mid teens (-9 degrees Celsius) by Saturday morning.

Weekend outlook

Saturday still looks like the pick day of the week, with mostly sunny skies and generally light wind. Highs in the mid to upper 20s (-3 degrees Celsius). This will be a great day to take the kids sledding if there’s enough snow in your neighborhood, and it’ll be a perfect day at our local ski resorts!

An upper level disturbance is now being advertised by this morning’s computer models to cross the state on Sunday, and that could bring us some light snow with minor accumulation possible. Highs in the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius).

Monday’s storm

It now appears that the main thrust of Monday’s storm will stay to our south -- the models were trending that way yesterday afternoon, and more of them are in that camp today. It’s possible that we can get some light snow but, at this point, the roughest winter weather should be south of the state line.

Keep in mind that we are still six days out, so this scenario can still change. But that’s how it looks right now.