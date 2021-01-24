Metro Detroit weather: Cold, cloudy Saturday evening gives way to snowy Sunday

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday evening, Motown!

After blue skies Saturday afternoon, we’ll have fair skies across Metro Detroit Saturday evening. It becomes colder and cloudier before and after midnight. Those clouds will produce some scattered snow showers Sunday. Heavier snow arrives Monday and Tuesday.

Saturday evening will be very cold under fair to partly cloudy skies. Outside Little Caesar’s Arena where the Detroit Pistons have an 8 p.m. basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, temperatures will be in the middle 20s.

Saturday night will have increasing clouds with frigid conditions. Overnight lows will be in the teens and low 20s.

Sunday will be cloudy with scattered light snow from a weak clipper system. Up to 1 inch of snow is possible by the end of Sunday afternoon. Highs will be just above 30 degrees.

More snow is likely from Monday to Tuesday. A separate area of low pressure travels south of southern Michigan. Cold air remains locked in place as the storm intensifies, gathers moisture and throws it on Southeast Michigan in the form of light to heavy snow. Afternoon temps will be in the low 30s each day.

The first snowflakes will arrive late Monday afternoon. Snow showers will become heavier and more widespread Monday night and early Tuesday morning. Tuesday remains snowy with on-and-off light snow after sunrise and throughout the rest of the day. All Detroiters will need their snow shovels. Some southeast Michiganders will spend more time removing snow than others. The heaviest snow will be between Detroit to Ann Arbor southward to the Michigan-Ohio border. For now, higher snow total could reach 3 to 6 inches. A lighter amount of snow, 2 to 4 inches, will fall from Eight Mile Road northward to I-69 and the thumb region.

Remember: Predicted snow totals may change, so stay tuned.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be sunnier and colder. Daytime temps will be in the middle and upper 20s. Nighttime and early morning lows will be in the teens with wind chills near zero, at times.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.