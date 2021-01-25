Metro Detroit weather: More snow tonight -- here’s what to expect

DETROIT – Wasn’t that a pretty snow on Sunday?

It was a very light, fluffy snow that was easy to shovel or broom, and great for sledding and skiing (and snowshoeing -- I have to mention that because my cousin Sandy went snowshoeing yesterday).

The next batch of snow coming in will be a heavier weight of snow, so it’ll be tougher to shovel but, on the bright side, it’ll be better for making snowmen!

But first, we’ll have a dry daytime on Monday, with limited breaks of sun even possible this morning. But we’ll cloud up for the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 30s (0 to 1 degree Celsius), with a north wind becoming northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:53 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 5:39 p.m.

Snow develops, but likely not until midnight or after -- roads should still be fine this evening if you have to go out. Lows in the upper 20s (-2 degrees Celsius).

We’ll continue to grind out some snow on Tuesday. As far as accumulations are concerned, it appears that the more robust snow may now fall right across the central, heart of our area -- 2 to 4 inches are likely, with less southward as you approach the state line.

I have put my snow forecast in a specific 4ZONE Forecast of local amounts on the FREE Local4Casters App and on ClickOnDetroit -- check that out to see what I expect where you live!

Tuesday snow forecast

Highs Tuesday should once again be in the low to mid 30s (0 to 1 degrees Celsius).

Snow ends Tuesday evening, with lows in the mid 20s (-5 to -4 degrees Celsius).

Rest of week forecast

Mostly cloudy on Wednesday, with highs near 30 degrees (-1 degree Celsius).

Becoming partly cloudy by late Wednesday night, and the clearing skies will allow temperatures to fall into the mid-teens (-10 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Thursday, with highs in the mid 20s (-4 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Thursday night, with lows in the low teens (-11 degrees Celsius), and we could even see some single digits in our coldest rural areas.

Mostly sunny on Friday, with highs in the mid 20s(-4 degrees Celsius).

Weekend outlook

Increasing clouds on Saturday, with highs in the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius). At this point, it appears that the daylight hours should be dry as long as our next weather system doesn’t speed up. Snow should develop Saturday evening, with wintry mix potentially developing during the overnight hours and continuing into the day on Sunday.