Metro Detroit weather: How much snow to expect Monday

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday evening, Motown!

We have a fresh blanket of fluffy snow over Detroit and southeast Michigan Sunday evening. Many areas received an inch or less, but Oakland County and some neighborhoods got 1 to 3 inches. Even a light amount of snow can cause huge problems, so remain cautious on streets and sidewalks Sunday evening.

Scattered flurries move away after dinner time Sunday. Most of Monday will be dry during the day, then more snow arrives for Monday night and Tuesday.

Sunday evening will be cloudy with scattered flurries and cold temperatures in the upper 20s.

Sunday night will be mostly to partly cloudy and cold. Overnight lows will be in the upper teens and low 20s.

More snow coming

More snow is likely from Monday to Tuesday. A separate area of low pressure travels south of southern Michigan. Cold air will remain locked in place as the storm intensifies, gathers moisture and throws it on southeast Michigan in the form of light to heavy snow. Afternoon temps will be in the low 30s on both Monday and Tuesday.

The first snowflakes arrive late Monday afternoon. Snow showers become heavier and more widespread Monday night and early Tuesday morning. Tuesday remains snowy with on-and-off light snow after sunrise and the rest of the day.

Snow totals

All Detroiters will need their snow shovels. Some southeast Michiganders will spend more time removing snow than others. The heaviest snow will be from Detroit to Ann Arbor southward to the Michigan-Ohio border. As of Sunday, higher snow totals are expected to reach 3 to 5 inches between Monday and Tuesday. A lighter amount of snow -- 1 to 4 inches -- will fall from Eight Mile Road northward to I-69 and the thumb region.

Remember: Predicted snow totals may change, so stay tuned.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be sunnier and colder. Daytime temperatures will be in the middle and upper 20s. Nighttime and early morning lows will be in the teens with wind chills near zero at times.

