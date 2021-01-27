Metro Detroit weather: Here comes the cold...and a weekend storm to monitor

Tuesday’s snow panned out almost exactly as we showed you on Local 4 News Today, and that system is now gone. Cold air in its wake will be with us for the next few days…you’ll notice the chill, although this is far from what you would affectionally call “Polar Vortex cold.” It’s just normal winter cold, and we can handle that.

We’ve had some quick late-night clearing in some parts of the area, which will allow for some morning sunshine in those spots. However, we should become mostly cloudy again by afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 20s (-3 to -2 degrees Celsius), with a north wind at 5 to 10 mph adding some chill to the air.

It appears that Lake Huron lake effect snow bands will stay just east of the Thumb (you folks in Ontario downwind of the lake, of course, are getting them). However, a couple of high resolution computer models suggest that a band may drift westward a bit and get close to our shoreline. If you live right along Lake Huron, keep an eye on our app’s radar today to monitor those bands.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:51 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 5:42 p.m.

Becoming partly cloudy and noticeably colder Wednesday night, with lows in the low teens (-11 degrees Celsius). Northwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Partly cloudy Thursday morning, then becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s (-5 to -4 degrees Celsius).

Becoming partly cloudy Thursday night, with lows again in the low teens (-11 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny on Friday…it’s always great to end the work week with some sunshine! Highs in the mid 20s (-4 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Friday night, with lows back down into the low teens (-11 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Storm Update

This morning’s new computer model runs show some interesting trends. There’s no change to the Saturday forecast…we’ll have a dry day that starts with some sunshine, and probably ends with more clouds than sun. Highs in the upper 20s (-2 degrees Celsius)…what a great day for the kids to get outside for some sledding!

Cloudy Saturday night, with lows in the low 20s (-5 degrees Celsius).

Sunday is the interesting day. Of the four long range models, two (the ECMWF and UKMET) move the storm due eastward and far enough to our south that we would miss out on all precipitation completely. Meanwhile, the other two models (the GFS and GEM) have it farther north, and bring snow into the area. Given the model performance with Tuesday’s storm, I’m strongly leaning toward the ECMWF and UKMET, and keeping most of us dry on Sunday. Obviously, those of you in the south will be closest to the system, so even the slightest drift north would bring some snow into your area. Highs Sunday in the low 30s (-1 to 0 degrees Celsius).

I’ll continue to monitor things through the week and keep you updated both here in my daily weather article, and on Twitter (@PGLocal4).