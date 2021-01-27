28ºF

Weather

Snow totals in southeast Michigan -- How much did we get?

DeJanay Booth, Web Producer

DETROIT – Tuesday morning was welcomed with snowfall amid a Winter Weather Advisory that was issued until 4 p.m.

As of 10 p.m., between 1 to 3 inches was reported in southeast Michigan.

Here are some of the top snow totals reported from around Southeast Michigan:

  • Romulus: 1.4 inches
  • St. Clair Shores: 1.3 inches
  • Grand Blanc: 2.5 inches
  • Milford: 1.6 inches
  • Lake Orion: 3.8 inches
  • Novi: 2 inches
  • Chelsea: 1.8 inches
  • Richmond: 2.3 inches
  • Farmington Hills: 1 inch
  • Livonia: 1.1 inches
  • Waterford: 1.5 inches
  • Whitmore Lake: 1 inch
  • Howell: 1.7 inches
  • Lapeer: 3 inches
  • Clarkston: 3.2 inches
  • Pinckney: 1.4 inches
  • Shelby Township: 2.7 inches
  • Wolverine Lake: 1.9 inches
  • Lakeport: 4.1 inches
  • Port Huron: 2.3 inches
  • Garden City: 1.5 inches
  • Chesterfield Township: 2 inches

