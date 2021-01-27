Snow totals in southeast Michigan -- How much did we get?

DETROIT – Tuesday morning was welcomed with snowfall amid a Winter Weather Advisory that was issued until 4 p.m.
As of 10 p.m., between 1 to 3 inches was reported in southeast Michigan.
Here are some of the top snow totals reported from around Southeast Michigan:
- Romulus: 1.4 inches
- St. Clair Shores: 1.3 inches
- Grand Blanc: 2.5 inches
- Milford: 1.6 inches
- Lake Orion: 3.8 inches
- Novi: 2 inches
- Chelsea: 1.8 inches
- Richmond: 2.3 inches
- Farmington Hills: 1 inch
- Livonia: 1.1 inches
- Waterford: 1.5 inches
- Whitmore Lake: 1 inch
- Howell: 1.7 inches
- Lapeer: 3 inches
- Clarkston: 3.2 inches
- Pinckney: 1.4 inches
- Shelby Township: 2.7 inches
- Wolverine Lake: 1.9 inches
- Lakeport: 4.1 inches
- Port Huron: 2.3 inches
- Garden City: 1.5 inches
- Chesterfield Township: 2 inches