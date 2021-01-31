Winter weather advisory in effect for Metro Detroit until 10 p.m.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Michigan's Lenawee, Monroe, Washtenaw and Wayne counties until 10 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 31.

DETROIT – A winter weather advisory is currently in effect for SE Michigan’s Lenawee, Monroe, Washtenaw and Wayne counties now until 10 p.m. Sunday.

Snowy conditions are here with the heaviest snow taking place Sunday morning. Snow showers become lighter and more scattered later Sunday.

Significant snow accumulation is likely with two to six inches of snow possible in parts of Metro Detroit.

