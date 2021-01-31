Metro Detroit weather: Heaviest snowfall Sunday morning

DETROIT – A winter weather advisory is currently in effect for SE Michigan’s Lenawee, Monroe, Washtenaw and Wayne counties now until 10 p.m. Sunday.

Welcome to Sunday morning, Motown.

Our second snow storm within a week is here, and the snowiest time of day is this Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon will be less snowy, but roads and sidewalks will be treacherous for travelers. Sunday night, the snow abates, but lake effect snow will provide an added blanket of snow Monday. More settled weather for shoveling and sledding arrives mid-week.

Snow arrival, progression

Sunday morning will have the heaviest snow of the day. Snowfall rates will be over an inch per hour, at times, between 4 a.m. and 9 a.m. with steady temps in the low and middle 20s. By mid to late morning, 1 to 4 inches of snow will have already fallen.

Sunrise is at 7:47 a.m.

Sunday afternoon will be less snowy, but scattered light to moderate snow will be possible. Highs will be in the low 30s.

All drivers must reduce their speeds, put plenty of space between themselves and other drivers and watch out for pedestrians. Stopping distances are not helped by the layers of fresh and compacted snow that will accumulate.

If one has time, it does not hurt to gradually clear snow from the driveway or walkway periodically. Just remember to take frequent breaks. Families going out to play in the snow with their kids must make sure everyone remembers their coats, hats, scarves, gloves and toe warmers. Combined with masks, your all set to remain warm and healthy.

Sunset is at 5:47 p.m.

Sunday evening will have scattered, light snow with temps in the upper 20s. Sunday night becomes less snowy, but it remains cold -- so roads remain treacherous.

Snow totals

By Sunday night, 2 to 5 inches will have fallen south of Eight Mile Road; basically, in neighborhoods along I-94 from Detroit to Garden City, to Ann Arbor, to Chelsea and south of I-94. One to 3 inches will pile up between Eight Mile Road and I-69; namely in Howell to Pontiac, to Mt. Clemens and farther north for communities such as Oxford, Lapeer and Port Huron.

Monday, the wind direction will switch and blow from the north because of the counter-clockwise circulation around the area of low pressure. The wind off Lake Huron, which is mostly liquid, will deliver lake effect snow showers and snow squalls on Monday.

Monday snow accumulations will be greater where snow begins first. Neighborhoods south of I-94 will receive a two-day total of 4 to 6 inches of snow; some isolate spots may receive over 6 inches. From I-94 (to the south) and M-59 (to the north), Detroit, Westland, Ann Arbor to Howell, Pontiac, Shelby Township and Mt. Clemens will get 2 to 4 inches. One to 2 or 3 inches of snow will fall north of M-59. Some areas of the thumb region will hardly see any measurable snow accumulation at all.

Highs will be near 30 degrees Monday afternoon as lake effect snow adds an additional 1 to 3 inches of snow across most of the area.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be sunnier and will give Detroiters time to clean up and recover. Remember not to overexert yourself. Pace yourself and take frequent breaks while removing snow and ice. Highs will be in the low 30s mid-week, with mostly to partly sunny skies.

