Metro Detroit weather: Cloudy, cold Sunday night; a bit more snow Monday

DETROIT – A Lakeshore Flood Advisory is in effect for the shorelines of Monroe and Wayne Counties until 4:00 a.m., Monday.

Most of our snow (one to three inches) fell Sunday morning. Tonight will be relatively calm with overcast skies and cold conditions. More snow showers flare up, tomorrow with additional accumulations that will be light. Brighter skies returns mid-week. More slick weather is possible at the end of this work-week.

A huge rain and snow storm continues to engulf the Midwest and East Coast. Thunderstorms tore across The South. Heavy snow has fallen or will fall in Chicago and along I-95 from Washington, DC, through New England.

Southeast Michigan is in the middle where the energy from one low pressure center over Ohio transfers to the Atlantic coastline. This is why the Sunday morning’s persistent, widespread snowfall dissipated to the scattered, limited snow shower activity, Sunday evening.

Sunday night will be cloudy and cold with more on and off snowflakes. Overnight lows will be in the low 20s; well below freezing. Areas that were slippery, today, will be slippery by Monday morning.

With an east-northeasterly wind and the storm system still being overhead, scattered snow showers will affect more of the Motor City and the region. More widespread snow shower activity is more likely midday, Monday afternoon and Monday evening.

An additional one to two inches of snow are possible across a wide area of the region by the end of Monday evening. This will bring our two-day (Sunday-Monday) snow total to two to five inches.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be sunnier and chilly. Remember to pace yourself if you’re still removing snow. Also, dress in layers before going outdoors to go sledding, shopping or walking. Morning temps will be in the teens and 20s. Afternoon temps will be in the low 30s.

A new frontal system arrives for Thursday and Friday. Snow and rain showers are possible Thursday with daytime temps in the middle 30s.

Friday will have rain and snow showers with highs in the middle 30s.

Saturday and Sunday will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny with daytime temps in the middle and upper 20s and nighttime lows in the middle teens.

