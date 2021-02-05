Metro Detroit weather: Winter returns with a vengeance

After a couple of quiet weather days, the weather scenario is playing out exactly as expected. We received between two-and-a-half and four inches of snow overnight, and now we are dealing with the effects of an Arctic cold front sweeping across the area. The Winter Weather Advisory is now set to expire at 10:00 a.m., and the Flood Warning for the St. Clair River continues until 12:00 p.m. as ice blockages continue to cause significant flooding in some areas.

Wind

Winds will gust to between 35 and 40 mph during the day today (perhaps even to 45 mph early this morning), and those gusts won’t subside below 30 mph until sometime this evening. It will remain breezy through the weekend, but not as windy as today.

Temperature

Think about this: temperatures were actually above freezing in the wee hours of the morning but, once that Arctic front crosses the area, a much colder air mass moves in and temps crash as a result. We will drop through the 20s (-4 to -5 degrees Celsius) this morning, and will hover in the upper teens (-8 degrees Celsius) this afternoon.

Wind Chill

Wind chills will drop to near zero (-18 degrees Celsius) this afternoon, and this will be the start of a stretch of bitterly cold days.

Snow

The overnight snow will be gone before dawn, but today’s strong wind blowing across the mostly open waters of Lake Michigan will generate some intense lake effect snow bands on the western side of the state. Some of those bands will extend eastward this afternoon, with the best chance to see any of this snow being across the northern half of the area. Unfortunately, the very cold temperatures moving in atop the wet snow that fell (made worse by the drizzle that fell on top of the snow in some areas) will freeze the snow into an icy hunk of crud that will be very, very difficult to remove. If you are elderly or have any healthy problems, I STRONGLY advise not trying to shovel this snow. Either call a snow service to do this for you, or perhaps give the kid down the block $20 to do it for you…it’ll be money well spent…and this message is very personal to me as a childhood friend’s father died of a heart attack trying to shovel a heavy, wet snow that he didn’t need to shovel.

Weekend Forecast

Snow showers diminish Friday night, and it’ll be very cold, with lows in the low teens (-11 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy and breezy on Saturday, with highs in the upper teens (-7 degrees Celsius), with wind chills between zero and 5 above zero (-15 to -18 degrees Celsius).

An area of light snow will cross the area Saturday night into first thing Sunday morning. The computer models don’t entirely agree on its placement, but some of us could get some light accumulation…perhaps an inch or two. Lows Saturday night around 10 degrees (-12 degrees Celsius). Highs Sunday in the mid teens (-8 degrees Celsius), with wind chills during the day on Sunday around zero (-18 degrees Celsius).

Next Week

Best chance to see any more accumulating snow is Monday night into Tuesday morning. We’ll get briefly and slightly warmer early in the week as highs return to the low 20s (-6 degrees Celsius), but a resurgence of the Arctic air appears poised to return Wednesday and beyond.