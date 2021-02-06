Metro Detroit weather: Subzero wind chills tonight, more snow this weekend

DETROIT – Welcome to Friday night, Motown.

Temperatures have been falling all day. Now, they’ll keep dropping tonight. Factor in the wind and we will have wind chills below zero by morning. It remains colder than average all weekend with some snow returning in the middle of it. Even colder air arrives next week.

Friday night will be mostly cloudy and frigid. Overnight lows will be near 10 degree Fahrenheit with wind chills well below zero.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny but cold. Pies will be in your 20 degrees Fahrenheit or just a bit above. Windshield continue to cover in the single digits or near zero.

A fast moving area of low pressure bring snow showers after sunset Saturday and Saturday night. Sunday will be snowy as well. Total snow accumulations will be between a trace and two or more inches by the end of Sunday. Highs will be in the upper teens, Sunday afternoon.

Monday will be mostly cloudy and cold. Daytime temperatures will be in the middle teens.

Monday night and early Tuesday will have some snow showers. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy partly sunny and cold. Highs will be in the low 20s.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be the coldest days of next week. Daytime temperatures will be in the teens, and nighttime/early morning lows will be between 1 to 9 degrees Fahrenheit.

