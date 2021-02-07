Live weather radar: Snow in Michigan

DETROIT – More snow is expected to arrive Saturday night and last through Sunday morning.

From Meteorologist Andrew Humphrey:

More snow arrives with a storm system traveling to our south. Most, if not all, of the new snow will fall overnight while many Detroiters are sleeping. A light blanket of snow will greet us Sunday morning.

A powdery trace to 2 or more inches of snow will fall by the end of breakfast Sunday morning. More snow and frigid air will greet the region throughout next week.

