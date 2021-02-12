Metro Detroit weather: Tracking 3 snow systems in next 7 days

DETROIT – Snow totals continue to increase with each passing system, and we’re tracking three in the next seven days. Temperatures will get even colder before a rebound of sorts next week.

Weekend snow

Snow will start before most of us do Saturday morning. Expect the flakes to be flying in many locations before breakfast.

We’ll see scattered snow showers throughout the day and early evening. Accumulation should be around an inch. Highest totals will be near the I-94 corridor.

Numbers could be as low as a half-inch in our North Zone.

Much more Tuesday

Tuesday brings a much more developed and wetter system, dragging in plenty of Gulf moisture. This will have a big impact on a huge chunk of the eastern U.S., from 5 inches in Dallas to upwards of a foot in the mountains of New England.

One of the exit ramps for that snow journey will be here in Southeast Michigan, and our totals look to be somewhere between those numbers.

Even though we’re only four days out, there’s still some question about how close the low tracks to us, which will impact our accumulations.

Timing-wise, it appears we’ll get a Monday afternoon burst of around an inch, then a brief break before the main player arrives late Monday evening and wraps up around the Tuesday evening commute.

Thursday, too?

Right behind that storm, another one will take a similar track, but possibly farther south.

As of now, we can expect less snow Thursday, but since it will also be a moisture-laden system, if the track changes, Thursday’s accumulation could look a lot like Tuesday’s.

Rebound in sight

Temperatures are still on track to dip near zero Sunday night. Then, we start a slow climb through next week.

Mid-20s are back for highs by Tuesday, and we might flirt with 30 by next weekend.

