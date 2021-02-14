Metro Detroit weather: Cold with some sun and flurries Valentine’s Day

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday afternoon, Motown. Happy Valentine’s Day!

The holiday will have clouds mixed with some sun the rest of the day. A few flakes are possible but with little to no accumulation. After midnight, a little accumulating snow returns. Much more accumulating snow returns by Monday evening through Tuesday morning.

Mother Nature continues to help us celebrate today with our sweetie by staying close for warmth.

Sunday afternoon will be very cold and mostly cloudy to partly sunny. A few scattered snow flurries are possible. There will be no significant snow accumulation. High temperatures will be near a 20°F or a bit more.

Sunset is at 6:05 p.m.

Sunday evening will be mostly cloudy and very cold. Temperatures will be in the teens.

Two rounds of snow on the way

There are two waves of snow arriving in Detroit and Southeast Michigan from late tonight through Tuesday.

The first round arrives after midnight, Sunday night. Overnight lows will be in the upper single digits as light snow showers stream across the region. Much of will be gone after breakfast, Monday morning, with one to two inches possible.

Presidents Day, Monday afternoon will be mostly cloudy and very cold. Highs in the middle teens.

The second round of snow makes an impact on the region late Monday afternoon, Monday evening, Monday night and Tuesday morning. The snow will be more widespread and intense. By the end of Tuesday morning, an additional two to four inches are possible.

A grand total of three to six inches of snow is possible. Four to six inches or more along I-94 (from Detroit to Ann Arbor) southward. Three to five inches between I-94 and M-59. Two to four inches north of M-59.

Tuesday will be very cold with afternoon temperatures in the upper teens.

Wednesday will be partly sunny and cold. Daytime temperatures will be in the low 20s.

There is a chance of snow showers Thursday. Highs will be near 30 degrees.

Friday and Saturday will have a mix of clouds and sun, again. Highs will be in the middle 20s.

