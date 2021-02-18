Metro Detroit weather: Light snow today, scattered Friday

DETROIT – Another sizable winter storm is crossing the eastern United States today, but we’re just going to get grazed by it.

The day is starting dry, but light snow will develop from south to north by late morning/early afternoon, and continue into Thursday evening. Many of us will see an inch or a little more, but some on the east side could approach a couple of inches.

Highs in the mid 20s (-4 degrees Celsius) will feel pretty balmy compared to where we’ve been this week, but I’m going to hold off on the polo shirt and convertible for a few more days. Actually, I don’t have a convertible, but it sounded nice for a moment. Northeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:25 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 6:10 p.m.

Snow diminishes Thursday night, with lows in the mid teens (-9 degrees Celsius). Northwest wind at 4 to 8 mph.

Friday weather

Mostly cloudy on Friday with scattered snow showers possible. Highs in the mid 20s (-4 to -3 degrees Celsius).

Becoming partly cloudy Friday night, with lows near 10 degrees (-12 degrees Celsius), and even colder in our coldest rural areas.

Weekend weather

Partly cloudy on Saturday -- what a great day for the kids (and us adults, too) to get out and play in the snow! Highs in the mid 20s (-4 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Saturday night -- if skies remain clear enough all night, then temps will crater into the single digits (-16 to -14 degrees Celsius) by dawn Sunday.

Next storm

Any sunshine first thing Sunday morning will be quickly replaced by clouds, but the daylight hours should remain dry, with highs near 30 degrees (-1 to 0 degrees Celsius) -- another great day to play in the snow!

Snow will then develop either very late in the afternoon, or Sunday evening. The exact storm track won’t be known with confidence for another day or so, but this morning’s models suggest that the snow could mix with freezing rain or rain southeast of a line from Mount Clemens to Garden City to Adrian.

This may change -- perhaps a lot -- so stay tuned. But areas that stay all snow could pick up two-to-three inches. All precipitation should end Monday morning.