Metro Detroit weather: Snow diminishes, Friday night, as temperatures dip

DETROIT – Welcome to Friday night, Motown.

The areas of snow over southeast Michigan continue to get smaller, and the temperature continues to plummet Friday night. Sunshine returns Saturday, but it’s still colder than average. Gray skies return but temps are higher Sunday before more snow returns. After those new snowflakes, temps continue to rise, and we’ll have some thawing.

Friday night becomes frigid as snow showers move away. Overnight lows will be near 10 degree Fahrenheit with windchill’s in the single digits to near below zero at times.

Sunrise is at 7:16 a.m.

Some sunshine returns Saturday. It remains subfreezing most of the day, but afternoon temperatures will be near 30 degrees. Windchill’s will be in the teens and 20s much of the day.

Sunday will have increasing clouds, and it will be chilly. Highs will be near 30 degrees or just a bit more.

Snow returns Sunday night and Monday morning. A trace to 3 inches of snow or possible for the morning commute Monday.

Monday afternoon will be mostly cloudy and chilly. Daytime temperatures will be in the middle and upper 20s.

Finally, some fine will take place on Tuesday. Skies will be partly sunny with a mercury getting close to 40 degrees or more.

We’ll have some melting Wednesday afternoon too. Highs will be in the upper 30s under partly sunny skies.

