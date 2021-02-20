Metro Detroit weather: Some sun with fewer snowflakes Saturday afternoon

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday afternoon, Motown.

It remains cold Saturday afternoon, but much of Friday and Saturday morning snow diminishes. It becomes frigid again overnight. Sunday will be snow-free during the day, but nighttime snow showers return. Significant melting is possible by next Tuesday.

Some sunshine returns Saturday afternoon. Persistent snow flurries may linger far north and west of the city; closer to Holly and Flint. It remains subfreezing all day, but afternoon temperatures will be in the middle 20s. Windchills will be in the teens much of the day.

Sunset is at 6:13 p.m.

Saturday evening will be partly cloudy and cold. Temps will be in the teens and low 20s.

It becomes really frigid, Saturday night. Under fair to partly cloudy skies, temperatures plummet to the single digits.

Sunday will have increasing clouds, and it will be chilly. Highs will be near 30°F or just a bit more.

Snow returns Sunday night and Monday morning. A trace to 3 inches of snow is possible for the morning commute, Monday.

Monday afternoon will be mostly cloudy and chilly. Daytime temperatures will be in the middle and upper 20s.

Finally, some fine melting will take place on Tuesday. Skies will be partly sunny with a mercury getting close to 40°F or more.

We’ll have some melting, Wednesday afternoon, too. Highs will be in the upper 30s under partly sunny skies.

