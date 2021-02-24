52ºF

Metro Detroit weather update: Feb. 24, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Feb. 24, 2021 afternoon and evening.

Snow to our north Thursday

  • Another system should pass just to our north Thursday. It’ll be snow, and it’ll be close, but it looks like we’ll stay dry.

Rain returns Saturday

  • Plan on rain for the first part of Saturday. Can’t rule out a few flakes mixing in very early, but it looks like it’ll be mainly rain. Second half of the day looks dry.

Ups and downs for temperatures

  • We’re in the upper 40s and even a few lower 50s this Wednesday afternoon, but we’ll see a dip the next few days into the 30s. Back to the 40s this weekend ... Then back to the 30s early next week.

