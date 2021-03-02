Metro Detroit weather update: March 2, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for March 2, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Pretty quiet this week
- This week is pretty calm weather-wise. A cold front comes through later Wednesday which will drop temperatures by Thursday back to reality. Behind the front we’ll see more clouds Thursday with maybe a couple of snowflakes, but little to nothing.
Warmth returning early next week
- Temperatures Sunday, Monday and Tuesday will be in the upper 40s and lower to middle 50s. Not bad for March.
Active weather returns middle of next week
- Still a ways off, but long range models in pretty good agreement that the next good storm moves in Wednesday of next week (Day 8 of the forecast).
- It’s still a ways off, but pretty solid confidence in it all being rain.
Other headlines
Sunrise before 7 a.m.
- Saturday is the first day in a long while where the sun rises before 7am (6:58 a.m.) in the city of Detroit.
- For Romulus (DTW), this happens on Sunday.