Metro Detroit weather update: March 2, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

Local 4Casters

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for March 2, 2021 afternoon and evening.

Local forecast

Pretty quiet this week

  • This week is pretty calm weather-wise. A cold front comes through later Wednesday which will drop temperatures by Thursday back to reality. Behind the front we’ll see more clouds Thursday with maybe a couple of snowflakes, but little to nothing.

Warmth returning early next week

  • Temperatures Sunday, Monday and Tuesday will be in the upper 40s and lower to middle 50s. Not bad for March.

Active weather returns middle of next week

  • Still a ways off, but long range models in pretty good agreement that the next good storm moves in Wednesday of next week (Day 8 of the forecast).
  • It’s still a ways off, but pretty solid confidence in it all being rain.

Other headlines

Sunrise before 7 a.m.

  • Saturday is the first day in a long while where the sun rises before 7am (6:58 a.m.) in the city of Detroit.
  • For Romulus (DTW), this happens on Sunday.

