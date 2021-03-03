Metro Detroit weather: Cooler temps rest of week before seasonable weekend

DETROIT – What a finish for early March! We’ll get an encore of these 50-degree numbers, but not until next week.

One and done

Sunshine, a late frontal passage and brisk breezes got us well into the 50s on Wednesday. Just don’t get too used to it -- yet.

Behind this tardy front, temperatures are headed to the 20s overnight. Then, we’ll remain in the 30s for highs Thursday.

Temperatures warm up slowly over the weekend. Expect just a degree or two increase each day through Sunday.

Seasonable weekend

Highs Saturday and Sunday will finish in the low and mid-40s. That’s around (technically slightly above) normal for early March. We’ll have plenty of sunshine around for both days.

Because of those clear skies and dry air, we’ll see some big swings from morning lows to those daytime highs. Starting temperatures will be in the low to mid-20s both days.

More March-y

Next week, we’ll put together a string of mild afternoons. We’re talking three straight days in the 50s! We’ll have to trade in some sunshine to get that, however.

Ad

Plus, there’s a pretty good soaker heading for the Great Lakes by the middle of next week. It looks like Wednesday night into Thursday will be pretty wet. But that’s still a week away, so hang with us.

Track the radar: