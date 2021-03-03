Metro Detroit weather update: March 3, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for March 3, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Delayed cold front
- A cold front sliding south through the state is delayed today. It’s still well to our north, and as a result, we’re getting more sunshine and warmer temperatures. (Complaint department seems to be empty).
- This cold front slides through SE MI around sunset this evening, likely dry but it’ll bring more clouds tonight.
Stray flake tomorrow
- There may be a stray snow shower or two in the north zone tomorrow, but these chances are pretty slim. Most if not all stay dry.
Warmest air of the season
- Temperatures the rest of this week are pretty much near normal (lower 40s), but next week we’re talking 50s ... Maybe near 60 by the middle part of next week!
Active weather returns middle of next week
- With the warmth next week comes the increasing confidence in our next good storm.
- This looks to be all rain later Wednesday into Thursday.
- Gusty winds also look to accompany the rain.
Other headlines
Sunrise before 7 a.m.
- Saturday is the first day in a long while where the sun rises before 7 a.m. (6:58 a.m.) in the city of Detroit.
- For Romulus (DTW), this happens on Sunday.