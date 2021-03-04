Metro Detroit weather: Nice weekend, even warmer next week

DETROIT – Temperatures barely made it above 30 on Thursday, but we’ll slowly warm into a balmy week ahead. The weekend in between doesn’t look half bad, either.

Warming like molasses

Expect an unseasonably cold night, with lows in the teens. We’ll make some progress with highs Friday, finishing in the upper 30s.

The weekend will finally take us back above normal, with highs Saturday in the low 40s, and Sunday’s highs in the mid-40s. Remember, normal highs this time of year are in the low 40s.

If we weren’t comparing it to Wednesday’s 57 or next week’s finishes, it would seem like an even bigger treat.

Then, we make another big leap on the thermometer early next week.

Spring preview

Numbers next week look a lot more like spring than the back half of winter. Of the first four days next week, the coldest high temperature will be 53 on Monday, and some of us might get to 60 on Wednesday before the rain arrives.

Even the cooler temperatures behind the precipitation will still keep us above normal through the weekend.

Ad

Now, about that rain: We’re going to get a pretty vigorous system in here late Wednesday. That will deliver some decent rainfall overnight through the first half of Thursday. In addition to the rain, expect some gusty winds to invade, as well.

Track the radar: