Metro Detroit weather: Temps nearing 70° today!

A warm front is entering the area, which leads to quite a variety of temperatures early this morning. As of the time I am writing this, Saline in southern Washtenaw County is at 29 degrees (-1.5 degrees Celsius), while Lambertville near the state line is at 44 degrees (6.5 degrees Celsius)! That’s a 15 degree difference (7.5 degree Celsius) just in the span of a single county!

The warm air will surge in due to a strengthening south wind that will blow at 15 to 20 mph by afternoon, with gusts between 30 and 40 mph. Helping the cause is some sunshine, which will help push temps easily into the mid to upper 60s (19 to 20 degrees Celsius). Today’s record high is 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius) set in 1925, so we’ll be close!

Sunrise is at 6:53 a.m., and sunset is at 6:34 p.m.

Increasing clouds Wednesday night, with very mild lows in the low to mid 50s (11 to 12 degrees Celsius)…that’s much higher than today’s average HIGH temperature! A light shower is possible late at night.

Thursday won’t be a washout, but it will bring our first measurable precipitation since February 28th! There could be a shower around early, then a break, then a shower chance in the afternoon through Thursday evening. I can’t even rule out a rumble of thunder in the south. We’ll still be in the mild air so, even with more clouds and the showers, highs should still reach the mid 60s (17 to 18 degrees Celsius), and it’ll still be breezy.

Showers end Thursday evening with passage of a cold front, and skies become mostly clear by dawn Friday. Low drop back into the mid 30s (2 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny and breezy on Friday, with highs in the low to mid 50s (11 to 12 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Friday night, with lows in the mid 20s (-4 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Outlook

The weekend still continues to look pretty good, with either mostly sunny or partly cloudy skies both days. Highs generally in the mid 40s (7 to 8 degrees Celsius), and lows Saturday night in the mid 20s (-3 degrees Celsius). And the wind should lighten up as well.

Daylight Saving Time

Don’t forget that we return to Daylight Saving Time this weekend. Set your clocks AHEAD one hour (“spring forward”) before you go to bed Saturday night so you’re not an hour late for whatever you have planned Sunday morning. By the way, your smart phone will automatically change its time, but you’ll have to do it for the alarm clock, microwave clock, etc. Yes, we lose an hour of sleep, but we also gain an extra hour of evening daylight to enjoy!