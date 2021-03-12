Metro Detroit weather: Cooler sunshine

Did you enjoy two days with highs around 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius)? Well, that party’s over, but highs should generally remain near or above average for the foreseeable future. For reference, today’s long-term average high is 44 degrees (6 to 7 degrees Celsius).

We’ll see plenty of sunshine on our Finally Friday, as yesterday’s Birthday Boy, Brandon Roux, likes to call it. Highs should reach the low to mid 50s (11 to 12 degrees Celsius), but winds will pick up and shift from west to northwest at 10 to 20 mph by late morning / early afternoon, with gusts between 20 and 30 mph.

Today’s sunrise is at 6:50 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 6:37 p.m.

Mostly clear Friday night, with lows dropping back into the mid 20s (-4 degrees Celsius). A north wind will diminish to 2 to 5 mph.

Mostly sunny on Saturday and, with wind remaining mostly under 10 mph, highs in the mid 40s (7 to 8 degrees Celsius) will still make for a nice afternoon.

Partly cloudy Saturday night, with lows in the low to mid 30s (0 to 1 degree Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Sunday, with highs in the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Sunday night, with lows in the mid 20s (-4 degrees Celsius).

Outlook for Next Week

Increasing clouds on Monday, and it’ll be a chilly day with a chilly breeze from the east (bringing additional cooling from the Great Lakes). Highs only near 40 degrees (5 degrees Celsius).

We may see some wet snowflakes Monday night, with lows in the low to mid 30s (0 to 1 degree Celsius).

The computer models then begin to diverge mightily for the midweek period. At this point, I think it’s prudent to maintain a chance of rain showers Tuesday through Thursday, although I have low confidence in this part of the forecast right now. Highs may approach 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius) on Tuesday and Wednesday, then drop back into the mid 40s (7 degrees Celsius) on Thursday. More wet snowflakes are possible Thursday night, and we then dry out through next weekend. In fact, tentatively, next weekend looks pretty nice, with sunshine and highs in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees (9 to 10 degrees Celsius)…we’ll see!

Daylight Saving Time

Don’t forget that we return to Daylight Saving Time this weekend. Set your clocks AHEAD one hour (“spring forward”) before you go to bed Saturday night so you’re not an hour late for whatever you have planned Sunday morning. By the way, your smart phone will automatically change its time, but you’ll have to do it for the alarm clock, microwave clock, etc. Yes, we lose an hour of sleep, but we also gain an extra hour of evening daylight to enjoy!