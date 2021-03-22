Metro Detroit weather: Another winner!

Was that a March weekend, or what? Crystal clear blue skies combined with mild temperatures sure had us thinking spring, which is no coincidence since astronomical spring officially began at 5:57 Saturday morning!

We’re going to do it all over again today, with lots of sunshine and some high, thin cirrus clouds thrown in from time to time just to make the sky prettier. Highs should reach the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius), with a south wind at 8 to 12 mph. Fire up the grills!

By the way, we’ll be nowhere near today’s record high of 86 degrees (30 degrees Celsius), which was set at the peak of the Heat Wave of 2012.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:33 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 7:48 p.m.

Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy Monday night, with lows in the low 40s (5 to 6 degrees Celsius). Southeast wind at 4 to 8 mph.

Mostly cloudy on Tuesday, with highs in the mid 60s (17 to 19 degrees Celsius)…but that southeast wind at 8 to 12 mph will keep things noticeably cooler near Lakes Erie, St. Clair and Huron.

Scattered light rain showers develop Tuesday night, with lows in the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius).

Scattered light rain showers end Wednesday morning, with mostly sunny skies developing during the afternoon. It’ll become noticeably windy, but remain warm with highs in the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Wednesday night, with lows in the mid 40s (7 degrees Celsius).

Thursday starts dry, then some rain develops either during the afternoon or, more likely, late afternoon / early Thursday evening. Highs in the low 60s (16 degrees Celsius).

Rain is likely Thursday night, with lows in the low 40s (5 to 6 degrees Celsius).

Rain continues into at least Friday morning, with highs Friday in the low to mid 50s (11 to 12 degrees Celsius), and it’ll be a windy day.

Becoming partly cloudy Friday night, with lows in the mid 30s (1 degree Celsius).

Weekend Outlook

Mostly sunny for a while Saturday, then clouds start increasing. Highs in the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius).

Rain develops Saturday night and continues into Sunday. Lows Saturday night in the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius), and highs Sunday in the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius).

The rain may change to snow Sunday night…stay tuned!