Metro Detroit weather: More rain, even cooler temperatures this weekend

DETROIT – We’ve made it through the roughest part of the forecast, but not the coldest.

Drier days?

After many of us picked up over an inch of rain Friday morning, we get a break from the rain.

That only lasts through part of the weekend, however. The next system arrives Saturday evening with West and South zone locations getting showers just before midnight.

That will continue through the overnight hours and wrap up around sunrise Sunday. There will much less rain with this system. Expect less than half an inch of rain. The daylight hours will be dry for both weekend days, with a soggy night between.

It will be breezy behind the rain Sunday, and again, it won’t be as gusty as Friday morning.

Temperature dip

We’re already feeling a cool-down from the 70s earlier this week. In fact, some of us woke up to wind chills in the 20s Friday morning.

Numbers continue to drop this weekend. Highs will finish in the upper 50s Saturday and low to mid-50s on Sunday. Then, there’s a bit of a bump back to the mid-60s for Tuesday.

Opening Day

Detroit Tigers’ Opening Day is less than a week away. An early look at the forecast shows dry conditions with at least some sunshine.

Temperatures will be below normal, however, with afternoon numbers in the mid-40s.

