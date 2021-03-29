Metro Detroit weather: Sunny Monday on tap

Good Monday morning! We see massive improvements following Sunday’s rain, sleet, and cool breezes and you can already tell things are beginning to calm down. The winds are lighter but the temps have cooled into the mid 20s to low 30s so it is plenty cold. Dressing in a couple of casual layers is a good idea today, and don’t forget the hat and gloves if you’re spending time outside early on.

SUNRISE: 7:21 AM

We will see mostly cloudy skies give way to tons of Monday sunshine which will aid in the nice warming around Metro Detroit today. This may be the only calm day of the week ahead as we anticipate some busy Spring breezes most of this week. But not so much today, so enjoy highs in the low 50s under mostly sunny skies and winds WSW 5-15mph.

SUNSET: 7:56 PM

The winds will start cranking Tuesday morning and will be drawing in warmer air with probably the warmest day of the week tomorrow. We’ll start with mostly sunny skies winds SSW 10-25mph gusting over 30mph. High temps will hit the mid 60s and may very likely head into the low 70s with enough sunshine. Skies will begin to fill with clouds in the mid to late afternoon and that could keep us in the 60s. Those clouds are ahead of rain on the way.

Ad

Our best shower chance of the week is Tuesday night or better yet, after midnight through about 7-8am Wednesday. Skies will become partly sunny to partly cloudy through the afternoon Wednesday and highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. The winds begin to turn after a cold front passage blowing WNW 10-20mph all day.

April 1st is Thursday, and it’s the Tigers Home Opener at Comerica Park. Wouldn’t you know it... it’s the coldest day of the week with lows in the mid 20s, and highs only in the upper 30s to low 40s. And, yes it will be windy again all day NNW 10-20 mph creating wind chills for the fans allowed in, and for the rest of us. It’s a bundle up Home Opener as one of our computer models even hints at a few flurries. And, that’s no joke.

Thankfully, conditions turn in our favor Friday and all of next weekend. We’ll get back into nice April sunshine and near 50F Friday, into the low 60s Saturday and Sunday with and breezy conditions throughout. The Local4Casters app is free and always your best weapon when preparing for our wonderful and changing weather!

Ad

• Download for iPhone

• Download for Android