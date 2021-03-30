Metro Detroit weather: A windy & mild Tuesday

The breeze has picked up in the early Tuesday morning hours around Metro Detroit, and the wind will continue to pick up all day long. So, it’s a little breeze with a few high clouds but dry and in the upper 30s to low 40s as you head out and about. Get ready to warm up!

SUNRISE: 7:19 AM

Most of Metro Detroit has a shot at 70F today and the clouds will be the deciding factor. Skies will continue to fill with mid and high level clouds through the late morning and into the afternoon. The winds will keep trying to warm us SSW 10-25 mph gusting 30-37 mph at times. If the clouds thin with windows of sunshine, then we’re into the 70s. But, odds are the clouds will keep us in the upper 60s by the late afternoon.

SUNSET: 7:57 PM

Rain showers are on the way toward midnight for the heart of Metro Detroit ahead of a cold front. So, our North and West Zones may see showers by 10pm before they move south. The rain will be on the lighter side and will shut off by 8am on Wednesday. The sun will appear again into the afternoon as highs settle around 50F and the winds are lighter W 7-17 mph.

Thursday will be a brisk start to April, and this is no joke for those lucky enough to have tickets to the Tigers Home Opener at Comerica Park. We will start with mid 20s and a stiff breeze allowing for some patchy lake effect snow flurries and showers, but most of that will be east into Southern Ontario. Skies will be partly cloudy to partly sunny and temps will be in the upper 30s to near 40F and feeling colder with winds NW 10-20 mph. We’re going to need to layer or bundle up!

Have faith because our weather will be warming into the weekend. Friday will be sunny but only around 50F. Saturday highs soar into the mid 60s with a warm wind, and we will flirt with the 70s by Sunday and Monday. The Local4Casters app is free and always your best weapon when preparing for our wonderful and changing weather!

